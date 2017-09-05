Wolf Theiss expands Warsaw M&A practice with A&O hire

Wolf Theiss has appointed Jacek Michalski as a partner and as head of the corporate and M&A practice in its Warsaw office.

Michalski brings over 28 years of experience and has led many ground-breaking transactions in Poland, the CEE region, and Africa. He focuses on counselling and representing clients in M&A, capital markets, corporate governance, and financial sector regulatory matters.

Michalski also advises on the creation of new banks, acquisitions of existing banks and mergers between large local banks and international banks. He has been listed by major legal directories as one of the leading corporate lawyers in Poland for many years. Prior to joining Wolf Theiss, Michalski was a partner at Allen & Overy.