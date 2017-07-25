Wolf Theiss appoints partner Marcell Németh

Marcell Németh has been named partner at Wolf Theiss, where he has worked in the banking and finance practice group since 2015, focusing on financing and portfolio transactions in Central and Eastern Europe.

He spent half of his more than 20-year career as a lawyer at leading law firms in England. His areas of specialisation include advising creditors and borrowers in international financing transactions, including those for infrastructure and other projects. He also advises in the structuring of and transactions with credit portfolios.

Németh is admitted as a solicitor in England and Wales and as an attorney-at-law in Hungary. He is the author of several publications dealing with banking law. Born in Hungary, he has earned a diploma in philosophy in addition to his degree in law.