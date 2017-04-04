Wolf Theiss advises PGE on sale of Exatel

Warsaw. Wolf Theiss has advised PGE, a state-owned power company listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and one of the largest power producers in Poland, on the sale of 100% of the shares of Exatel to the Polish State Treasury.

Exatel provides high quality telecom services to many large enterprises and government bodies in Poland and will continue to do so.

The transaction value was approximately €87m.

“Wolf Theiss successfully fashioned the unique transaction structure and brought together the various governmental elements required for the desired result,” noted Dariusz Harbaty who headed the Wolf Theiss team that assisted PGE.

In addition to Dariusz Harbaty, theteam included Joanna Wajdzik, Magdalena Nowak, Anna Nowodworska, and Monika Gaczkowska.