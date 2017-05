Wolf Theiss has advised FactSet, a global provider of integrated financial information and analytical applications on its acquisition of BISAM Technologies for $205m.

Wolf Theiss provided Bulgarian legal and tax due diligence and transaction advice to FactSet, and continues to provide post-completion implementation support.

The Wolf Theiss team was led by Partner Richard Clegg, Senior Associates Jasmina Uzova and Atanas Mihaylov (Tax), and Associates Iva Georgieva and Nikoleta Ratcheva.