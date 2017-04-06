Wolf Theiss advises designer outlets owner McArthurGlen on Parndorf expansion

McArthurGlen, a leading developer, owner and operator of designer outlet centres in Europe and Canada, has engaged Wolf Theiss in matters relating to the expansion of its centre in Parndorf.

Wolf Theiss was responsible for the environmental impact assessment and gaining approval for Phase V, a project to expand the Designer Outlet Center Parndorf.

The firm was also involved in other matters: in addition to handling the administrative proceedings, the financing of the project, the creation of the general planning contract, the general contractor agreement and service contracts, Wolf Theiss was responsible for all contracts with tenants.

Birgit Kraml, expert for real estate and environmental law at Wolf Theiss, coordinated the project in all matters pertaining to public and civil law.

The Wolf Theiss team further consisted of Partner Peter Oberlechner and Associate Katharina Dalagianis.