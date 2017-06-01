Wolf Theiss advises Boehringer Ingelheim on construction of biopharma facility

Wolf Theiss has provided legal support for the construction of Boehringer Ingelheim’s production facility in Vienna and advised in the creation of related contracts.

The legal advice provided by Wolf Theiss concentrated on drafting and revising the contracts for the planning and construction of the technologically complex production facility.

€700m (including infrastructural measures) have been budgeted for the project, which will also generate 500 new jobs.

The new facility, scheduled to go into operation in 2021, will produce biopharmaceutical products by means of cell cultures.

Wolf Theiss partner Karl Koller (real estate) led the project. Partner Thomas Anderl (construction), a registered master builder and lawyer specialised in construction law, also contributed to its successful conclusion.