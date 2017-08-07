Wolf Theiss advise Kohlberg on purchase of Newell Brand winter sport division

Private equity investors Kohlberg & Company L.L.C. have been advised by Wolf Theiss in their purchase of the winter sport division of Newell Brands. The signing took place on 25 May 2017, and the deal closed on 14 July 2017.

Wolf Theiss was responsible for advising in both legal matters and the financing of the transaction in Austria, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria. The Austria team consisted of partner Horst Ebhardt and associate Jiayan Zhu, both corporate/M&A, and partner Andreas Schmid and associate Georg Harer, both banking & finance. Counsel Jan Kotous and associate Filip Kostal, both corporate/M&A advised in the acquisition in Prague, while partner Katerina Kraeva, banking & finance, advised in Bulgaria.

Kohlberg & Company is a US-based private equity fund specialised in medium-sized consumer brand companies.

Within its winter sport division, consumer goods company Newell Brands counts international brands such as K2, Völkl, Dalbello, Marker, Madshus, Live, Full Tilt, Altlas, Tubbs, Ride and BCA.