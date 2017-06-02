William Fry sponsors and wins gong a BJAI Corporate Challenge 2017

Paired with Dearbhail McDonald, group editor of Independent News and Media, the William Fry team took home first prize beating off stiff competition from teams from the Dublin Chamber, Tesco, Heineken and EirGrid.

The annual Business Journalists Association of Ireland (BJAI) Corporate Challenge event, which was sponsored by William Fry, was in aid of the Simon Community and took place at Dublin’s Clayton Hotel Burlington Road on Wednesday 30, May.

This year’s event raised €50,000 and over the 17 years it has been running has raised more than €550,000 for Dublin Simon Community.