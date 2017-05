We have been appointed to advise the IRFU on its bid to host the Rugby World Cup 2023.

This is an exciting opportunity for our Sports Group. Derek Hegarty led on the pitch and David Fitzgibbon and Leo Moore will act as lead advisers to the IRFU. If the bid is successful it will be Ireland’s most high profile sporting event since the hosting of the Ryder Cup in 2006, which the Firm had a key role in as adviser to the host venue, The K Club.