William Fry named Most Diverse Law Firm in Ireland

William Fry has been named as the Most Diverse Law Firm in Ireland, and 5th Most Diverse Law Firm in Europe by ‘The Lawyer European 100, 2017‘.

The 2017 edition of the European 100 analyses financial data for the largest 100 independent firms, and headcount for the largest 50 international firms in the region. Ireland continues to stand out as one of Europe’s most diverse legal markets.

Speaking on the ranking, Owen O’Sullivan, Co-Head of Diversity at William Fry stated “this is the second consecutive year the Firm has been ranked the most diverse law firm in Ireland and the fifth most diverse law firm in Europe. This ranking reinforces the Firm’s longstanding commitment to diversity.”