William Fry advises on IPO of Allied Irish Banks

William Fry is advising the Minister for Finance on the proposed initial public offering (IPO) of 25 per cent of Allied Irish Banks.

The IPO will see a return by AIB to the main markets of the Irish and London Stock Exchanges. The Irish State owns 99.9 per cent of AIB’s Ordinary Shares, having made various investments in AIB totalling c.€20.8bn since 2009.

The William Fry team is being led by corporate partners Mark Talbot and David Fitzgibbon.

It has been a strong H1 for William Fry’s Equity Capital Markets practice, having also acted for Glanbia Co-op on its recent €155m placing of c.3% of Glanbia. It is also currently acting on two yet to be announced IPOs on the Irish and London Stock Exchanges.

William Fry has also had a busy start to the year on the public M&A front and is currently acting on the pending $209m recommended takeover by scheme of arrangement of NASDAQ-listed Innocoll by Gurnet Point.