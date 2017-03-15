Who’s Who Legal recognises Carey Olsen lawyers

A number of Carey Olsen lawyers from the Channels Islands have been recognised as leaders in their field in the 2017 Who’s Who Legal Private Funds guide.

Guernsey partner Tom Carey was one of five offshore lawyers named as a thought leader and was described by the guide as ‘a highly experienced lawyer who always provides good and timely solutions’.

Also listed in the guide were Jersey partners Robert Milner and James Mulholland and Guernsey partners Christopher Anderson, Andrew Boyce, David Crosland and Ben Morgan.