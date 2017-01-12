Webinar – Smarter with collections

Improving cash flow, decreasing collection cycles and recovering delinquent accounts are pivotal to a law firm’s ability to remain profitable in the new world of discounts, write-downs and increased client scrutiny.
Expert Collections is a seamlessly integrated component of your Aderant Expert system. This technology utilises automated tools and embedded workflow to enable you to increase your firm’s realisation rates by:
- Identifying and prioritizing overdue accounts
- Automating collection tasks
- Shortening collection cycles
- Improving the WIP to cash cycle
- Reducing write-offs
