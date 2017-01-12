Webinar – Smarter with collections

Improving cash flow, decreasing collection cycles and recovering delinquent accounts are pivotal to a law firm’s ability to remain profitable in the new world of discounts, write-downs and increased client scrutiny.

Expert Collections is a seamlessly integrated component of your Aderant Expert system. This technology utilises automated tools and embedded workflow to enable you to increase your firm’s realisation rates by:

  • Identifying and prioritizing overdue accounts
  • Automating collection tasks
  • Shortening collection cycles
  • Improving the WIP to cash cycle
  • Reducing write-offs

Watch the webinar by clicking on:

Webinars On Demand

