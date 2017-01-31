Webinar: Insights into the Indian economy 2017

Indian Budget 2017 is expected to pave the way for significant tax reforms, having far reaching implications on doing business in India. The decision of the government to demonetise 86 per cent of the existing high denomination currency notes has significantly impacted the economy and the Budget 2017 is expected to provide the required impetus. In a departure from tradition, the India Budget 2017 shall be presented by the Finance Minister, Mr Arun Jaitley on 1 February this year.

Major tax policy overhaul and a paradigm shift in the policies affecting doing business in India with the roll-out of the General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR) and Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime are expected. These changes are expected to give a fillip to major investments including foreign investment in India.

