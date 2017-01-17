Webinar: Your Firm 2020

Aderant has seen tremendous growth in the last five years as a global market leader in practice management software for law firms. Over 25 firms, including some of the most prestigious in the Global 100 and Am Law 200, made the move to Aderant Expert in 2016.

Join Aderant’s Executive Vice President Chris Cartrett, January 26th for a prescient webinar about the future of legal technology.

Learn how market forces are spurring change in the legal industry and Aderant’s vision for using that change as a competitive advantage.

Date: Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 2:00PM ET

Register at: