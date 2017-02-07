Webinar: dedicate time to honouring your commitments

While you’re up working late to deliver results on a case, chances are your client may be suffering from their own sleeplessness—wondering how your work will ultimately impact their case.

If only your clients knew the real extent of your care and dedication.

Join Alli Gerkman, Director of Educating Tomorrow’s Lawyers at the Institute for the Advancement of the American Legal System, and Joshua Lenon, Clio’s own lawyer in residence, as they look at how lawyers can embrace clearer, more trusted commitments with their clients.

In this one-hour, CLE-accredited¹ session, you’ll learn:

How to communicate your dedication

Why success does not necessarily reflect commitment to clients

How honouring commitment helps law firms win more clients

How to respond when clients disagree on your notion of commitment

Time: 11AM PT | 2PM ET

Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Register