Webinar: dedicate time to honouring your commitments

While you’re up working late to deliver results on a case, chances are your client may be suffering from their own sleeplessness—wondering how your work will ultimately impact their case.
If only your clients knew the real extent of your care and dedication.
Join Alli Gerkman, Director of Educating Tomorrow’s Lawyers at the Institute for the Advancement of the American Legal System, and Joshua Lenon, Clio’s own lawyer in residence, as they look at how lawyers can embrace clearer, more trusted commitments with their clients.
In this one-hour, CLE-accredited¹ session, you’ll learn:
- How to communicate your dedication
- Why success does not necessarily reflect commitment to clients
- How honouring commitment helps law firms win more clients
- How to respond when clients disagree on your notion of commitment
Time: 11AM PT | 2PM ET
Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2017