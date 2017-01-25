Walker Morris supports Holbeck Elderly Aid with pro bono planning advice

Planning specialists from Walker Morris have provided free advice and support to the South Leeds based charity, Holbeck Elderly Aid (HEA). Planning permission was recently secured for the new HEA offices at the Old Picturehouse in the centre of Holbeck, which were opened on Friday 20 January 2017 by the charity’s Patron, the Rt Hon Hilary Benn MP.

HEA is a local charity dedicated to preventing social isolation and loneliness of older people in the Leeds community. The charity is part of the Neighbourhood Network Scheme which is a nationally recognised initiative that enables older people to live independently and pro-actively participate within their own communities.

Stephen Sadler (Head of Planning Consultancy) and Graham Whiteford (Senior Planner), from the Firms Planning and Environment Team supported HEA on its move to its new offices in the former Holbeck branch of Leeds Building Society.