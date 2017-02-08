Walker Morris strengthens real estate and housing litigation teams with double hire

Walker Morris continues to invest in its specialist expertise in its real estatelLitigation department and the housing litigation & management department in response to growing client demand by appointing associates Lucie Barnes and Lucie Bryan.

Barnes joins the real estate litigation department from Irwin Mitchell. She brings with her a broad experience in the various areas of real estate litigation, principally in the field of commercial landlord and tenant work. She has particular expertise in acting for large retailers in respect of their landlord and tenant act issues, as well having an expert knowledge of dilapidations claims and lease renewal litigation, which will compliment the wider department’s experience and client focus.

Bryan joins the housing litigation department and has over 10 years post qualification experience. She most recently had a housing solicitor role with Shelter and her previous experience also includes working in private practice advising social landlords on a broad range of contentious and non-contentious housing management issues.Bryan has also worked as an environmental health consultant and has particular expertise in advising on housing disrepair claims. She brings with her a wealth of landlord and tenant expertise, with a particular focus on social housing clients.

Karl Anders, partner at Walker Morris, said: “These latest appointments will strengthen our offering to clients and reinforce our reputation as a preeminent law firm in housing and real estate litigation.”