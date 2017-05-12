Walker Morris shortlisted in Rainmaker Awards

TheBusinessDesk has announced that Walker Morris has been shortlisted for ‘Legal Team of the Year’ in the annual Rainmaker Awards as well as being named as legal adviser in the nominations for the Private Equity Deal of the Year, Private Markets Deal of the Year, M&A Deal of the Year and Small Cap Deal of the Year.

In addition, Oliver Duke has been shortlisted for the ‘Rising Star of the Year’ award which reflects his role in a number of major corporate deals and in actively promoting the region on the international stage through his memberships of the IBA (International Bar Association), ACG (the Association of Corporate Growth) and AIJA (International Association of Young Lawyers).

These latest nominations reinforce the team’s presence in the deals market and their involvement in a number of the region’s major deals including: Endless’ recent sale of Karro Food Group and acquisition of carpet and flooring specialist SIG, LDC’s investment in Team17 and the acquisition of Giffen Holdings by Renew Holdings.

Earlier this year the Bloomberg deals market report ranked Walker Morris as the 12thmost active law firm in the UK in terms of mid-market deals up to $250m and joint 13th in the UK mid-market for deals up to $500m for 2016.