Walker Morris planning team recognised as one of UK’s highest rated planning firms

The planning & environment team at Walker Morris has been ranked as one of the highest rated planning law firms in the Planning Resource annual ‘Planning Law Survey 2017’.

The annual Planning Law Survey aims to reveal which planning law firms and individual solicitors are the most highly rated by their clients and is based on responses from planning consultants, planning officers, developers and council solicitors.

Walker Morris has also been ranked as one of the leading employers of planning lawyers, which reinforces the team’s breadth of specialist expertise.

The Walker Morris planning & environment team includes nine specialist planning lawyers and two planning consultants and has continued to grow with the appointments of senior planner Graham Whiteford and associate Emma Conwell.