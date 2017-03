Walker Morris is part of a consortium which has won a tender appointment as a Tier 1 adviser to the new Central Government General Legal Services Panel, worth £400m.

Dentons is the lead adviser of the consortium which includes three sub-contractor firms: Walker Morris, Bircham Dyson Bell and Kennedys.

The national tender was part of a bold move by Her Majesty’s Government to consolidate and reduce its previous panels from almost 50 firms to 12 Tier 1 firms and 6 Tier 2 firms.