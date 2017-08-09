Walker Morris expands planning and environment team

Walker Morris has expanded its specialist planning and environment legal team with the appointment of Alison Ogley as partner.

Alison rejoins Walker Morris, having previously worked in the firm’s planning and environment team before moving to Kings Chambers to practice as a barrister. As a former barrister, Alison is able to provide combined advocacy and litigation services in High Court cases, including judicial review and section 288 challenges, significantly reinforcing the team’s existing advocacy expertise.

With over 10 years experience, Alison specialises in advising clients in all areas of planning and environment law, from the inception of projects through to securing permissions for developments at appeal and, thereafter, representing clients in any subsequent High Court proceedings. Alison’s ability to act at all stages of a project ensures she has an in-depth understanding of the case and provides continuity of service and relationship to clients.

Alison brings particular specialist expertise in wildlife and biodiversity matters, having obtained a Masters in environmental law and advising on the first case to obtain secretary of state approval for the use of biodiversity offsetting (to mitigate development impacts on wildlife). She also has specialist expertise in nationally significant infrastructure projects (NSIPs), having acted on the first Development Consent Order to be subjected to a hearing and acted as a parliamentary agent in NSIP related special parliamentary proceedings.