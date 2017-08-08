Walker Morris continues to rank high in M&A deal activity

Walker Morris has been recognised as one of the most active legal corporate deals advisers in Yorkshire and Humber by the volume and value of its M&A deal activity for the first half of 2017, according to a recent report from Experian.

In the first half of 2017, Walker Morris ranked second with an aggregate deal value of approximately £190 million. The firm was also ranked by Experian as the joint top most active M&A legal adviser for 2016.

According to the report, there were a total of 227 transactions in Yorkshire and Humber with a sharp increase in year-on-year deal values from £1.7 billion announced in H1 2016 to £2.8 billion confirmed so far in 2017. The Corporate team has also recently been shortlisted in the 2017 Yorkshire Legal Awards for the Corporate & Commercial Team of the Year award.