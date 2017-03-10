Walker Morris advises on takeover of Yorkshire Game

A multi-disciplinary team from Walker Morris has advised on the acquisition of Richmond-based food manufacturer, Yorkshire Game.

Specialist lawyers from Walker Morris advised David Salkeld and Adrian Lyons on the purchase of the business and assets of Yorkshire Game.

Following the takeover Adrian Lyons will become managing director of the new company.

Yorkshire Game is known for its high-quality game and venison, supplying sustainable and fully traceable wild meat. It services a broad customer base including supermarkets, wholesalers, butchers and food service companies and counts Marks & Spencer among its customers.