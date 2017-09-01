Walker Morris advises Pelsis on MBO

Specialist lawyers at Walker Morris have advised the management team of Pelsis Holding (UK) Limited, the leading European manufacturer of branded pest control products, on the multimillion-pound management buyout (MBO) backed by private equity firm LDC.

Pelsis manufactures, supplies and distributes pest control products to both the professional and domestic markets. The company delivers innovative brands to its global customer based including independent pest controllers, retailers and facilities management providers.

Headquartered in Knaresborough, the business was founded in 1984 and has grown internationally operating in 11 locations across Europe, Asia and North America, supplying customers in more than 80 countries and employing more than 270 people worldwide.

Led by CEO, Peter Mangion, Pelsis’ sales have grown from £8.7m to £82.7m over the past 10 years.

The MBO has provided an exit for former private equity backer, US firm Wind Point Partners.

Leading the Walker Morris team was corporate partner Debbie Jackson with support from an expert team, including Oliver Duke in corporate, Sarah Bruce and Nicola Parkinson in tax, Andrew Rayment in employment and Peter Considine in finance.