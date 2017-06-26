Walker Morris advises on Leyton Orient acquisition by Nigel Travis consortium

Specialist sports lawyers at Walker Morris have continued their run of successful football club acquisitions, having advised Nigel Travis and his company Eagle Investments 2017 Limited on the acquisition of Leyton Orient FC.

The London-based club, first established in 1881, has been purchased by a business consortium headed by British-born Nigel Travis, the chairman and CEO of Dunkin’ Brands Inc, and a life-long fan of the Club.

The deal, details of which are confidential, is not associated with Dunkin’ Brands, the parent company of Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins.

The acquisition is the fourth football club acquisition in a month for Walker Morris and it reinforces their position in the football industry as one of the nationally leading sports law teams.

Walker Morris fielded a multi-disciplined team of specialist lawyers comprising David Hinchliffe, Geoff Cunningham, Christian Slinger, Liz Coley, Jeremy Moore, Owen Ormond, Nicola Parkinson, Charlotte Smith and Paul Godsmark.