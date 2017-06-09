Walker Morris advises on Imtech sale

Walker Morris has advised long-standing client Endless LLP and the Management Team on its sale of Imtech UK, a leading engineering services company and provider of technical services to construction, industrial, commercial and public sector clients in the UK and Ireland, to EDF Energy Services.

The team was led by Debbie Jackson and comprised Jon Healey, Ed Brown, Adrian Moss and Luke Riley (Corporate), Trudy Feaster-Gee and Shaukat Ali (Competition), Peter Considine and Catherine Raftery (Banking), Judith Pike and Kathryn Brook (Real Estate), Tom Peel and Daniel Lyon (Construction), Jeanette Burgess and Lauren Shinfield (Regulatory), Alan Harper (Intellectual Property), Craig Looker (Pensions) and Andrew Rayment (Employment).