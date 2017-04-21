Walker Morris advises on Flagship Extra Care Development

Specialist advisers at Walker Morris have supported Harrogate Neighbours Housing Association and regeneration specialist, Keepmoat, on a £7.8m extra care development for older people in Harrogate.

Work is now underway on The Cuttings development, which received a £3.275m contribution from the Homes and Communities Agency and is being built on a former depot site gifted by North Yorkshire County Council.

The development will provide 55 one and two bedroom extra care apartments for affordable rent, as well as vital communal facilities to support the well-being of both residents living in the scheme and the wider community, including a restaurant, hair salon and multi-function rooms.