Walker Morris advises Carabao on EFL Cup sponsorship

A team of specialist sports lawyers at Walker Morris have advised the energy drinks company, Carabao Venture (Holdings) Luxembourg, the European subsidiary of Carabao Group PLC from Thailand, on its three-year title sponsorship of the English Football League (EFL) Cup.

The sponsorship will begin in June at the start of the 2017/18 season. As part of the sponsorship deal, Carabao will see its brand colours adorn the ribbons of the trophy, the match ball, perimeter boards at every match across all stadiums and backdrops for every pre and post-match interview.

Katie Reed in the Sports Team acted alongside James Crayton and Sam Cooper from the Commercial Team in providing legal support to Carabao.