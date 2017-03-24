Walker Morris advises on ambitious renewable energy plant

Lawyers from the Energy Team at Walker Morris have advised Barn Energy on the largest river hydroelectic project in Yorkshire. The ambitious £5.3m Kirkthorpe renewable power scheme on the River Calder, near Wakefield was officially opened on 13 March 2017.

The innovative hydroelectric power plant is the largest to be commissioned in England since the start of the century and will generate enough electricity to supply 800 homes.

The Walker Morris team comprised Ben Sheppard from the Energy, Infrastructure & Government Team and Judith Pike, Emma Collins and Kathryn Brook from the Real Estate Team.