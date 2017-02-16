Walker Morris acts on planning appeal for site near Leeds airport

Planning specialists at Walker Morris have acted for The Learmouth Property Investment Company in a successful planning appeal against a planning condition imposed by Leeds City Council. The site involved is an existing car park within the boundaries of Leeds Bradford Airport Industrial Estate at Yeadon, West Yorkshire.

In November 2014, the Council granted permission to allow use of an existing area of staff car parking and creation of a new area of parking close to units within the Industrial Estate,.

Andrew Williamson, partner at Walker Morris, represented Learmouth at the public hearing. Rob Moore, director, provided legal and specialist strategic advice, including working with the professional witnesses on evidence throughout.