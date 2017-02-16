Walder Wyss helps gategroup on bond issue

Gategroup successfully raised CHF300m through the issuance of a fixed rate five-year senior bond with a final maturity on February 28, 2022. The bond with a coupon of 3% pa has been issued by gategroup Finance (Luxembourg) and is guaranteed by its parent company gategroup Holding AG. gategroup will apply for the listing of the new bond on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Walder Wyss acts as Swiss legal counsel to gategroup on this transaction. The Walder Wyss team includes Markus Pfenninger(Banking Finance, Lead Partner), Maurus Winzap (Tax, Partner) and Ramona Wyss (Banking Finance, Managing Associate).