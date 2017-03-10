Walder Wyss assists on Sanofi and Lonza joint venture

Sanofi and Lonza have entered into a strategic partnership to build and operate a large-scale mammalian cell culture facility.

The facility, to be built in Visp, Switzerland, will be established through a joint venture with an initial investment of around CHF290m shared equally between Sanofi and Lonza.

Jones & Day and Walder Wyss acted as legal counsels to Sanofi in this matter.

The Walder Wyss team included Luc Defferrard (partner, M&A), Michael Isler (partner, IPIT), Ramona Wyss (managing associate, M&A IPIT), Tina Hurni (associate, real estate) and Alexandra Brenner (associate, real estate).