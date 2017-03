Walder Wyss assists with Keytrade-Arkéa banking merger

After assisting French banking group Crédit Mutuel Arkéa in its acquisition of Belgian online bank Keytrade Bank, including in Switzerland, Walder Wyss has assisted Crédit Mutuel Arkéa over the merger by absorption of Keytrade Bank SA, Brussels (seat of the Swiss registered and FINMA licensed branch STRATEO) by Arkéa Direct Bank SA (previously Fortuneo SA).

Further to the merger, Arkéa Direct Bank SA becomes the new seat of STRATEO, Geneva, Branch of Arkéa Direct Bank SA Puteaux (Paris), a FINMA-licensed Swiss branch of a foreign bank and securities dealer.

The team was led by Luc Defferrard (partner, corporate/M&A and banking & finance) and Thomas Müller (partner, banking & finance) and further included Tervel Stoyanov (associate, banking & finance) and Simona Müller (associate, banking & finance).