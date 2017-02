TPF has closed the financing of its maintenance and exploitation centre in the canton of Fribourg. The financing was partly made through a CHF40m private placement, a CHF32m secured bank loan and a CHF55m unsecured bank loan.

Walder Wyss advised TPF on the financing. The Walder Wyss team was led by Alexandre Both (Counsel, Banking & Finance) and included Nicolas Iynedjian (Partner, Lausanne), Thomas Meister (Partner, Tax) and Robert Desax (Managing Associate, Tax).