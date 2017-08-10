Walder Wyss advises Talixo in financing round

Talixo, a Berlin-based B2B ground transportation service, closed a seven-digit EUR financing round. Backers included Deutsche Bahn Digital Ventures, Amman Group Holding AG and another Swiss institutional investor.

Talixo intends to use the funds to further accelerate growth and expand operations. Founded in 2012 by CEO Sebastian Kleinau, Talixo provides a B2B ground transportation booking platform for taxis and limousines available in more than 750 cities around the world. It enables customers to enter the pickup point and time, select a car, verify the booking details and select a preferred payment method.

The company, which offers three categories of service including Quality Taxi, Economy+, and Business Class, also provides solutions for companies – including a ride-sharing product to pool rides to and from airports – and solutions for online travel agencies to manage booking and transfer expenses. Talixo has launched strategic partnerships with Amadeus, AirPlus and acquired several high-profile corporate customers, leading to a steady 1200% growth in bookings.

Walder Wyss acted as legal and tax counsel in this transaction. The Walder Wyss team was led by Alex Nikitine (partner, corporate/M&A) and included Janine Corti (counsel, tax) and Sarah Schulthess (associate, corporate).