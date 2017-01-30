Walder Wyss advises Migros in majority share buy of Sushi Mania

Bischofszell Nahrungsmittel, part of the Migros Group, has acquired a majority interest in Sushi Mania SA, a company incorporated in the canton of Fribourg.

Sushi Mania specialises in Japanese cuisine and Asian gastronomy.

Walder Wyss acted as legal adviser to the Migros Group. The team was led by Alexandre Both (counsel, corporate/M&A) and further included Dirk Spacek (managing associate, IP), Tervel Stoyanov (associate, corporate/banking & finance), David Hill (associate, employment) and Simona Müller (associate, M&A/real estate).