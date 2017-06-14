Walder Wyss advises Medical Cluster and FASMED on SWISS MEDTECH merger

The medical technology associations Medical Cluster and FASMED have merged into the SWISS MEDTECH association.

SWISS MEDTECH now has a combined expertise of 600 member companies. With this strength, the new umbrella organisation wants to facilitate the implementation of major projects and make tackling challenges easier, to improve the framework conditions in this economically essential business.

Walder Wyss advised the transferring companies Medical Cluster and FASMED.

The team included Marco Strahm (partner, corporate/M&A) and Pascal Zysset (associate, corporate/M&A).