Walder Wyss advises on joint venture deal between Swiss tech firms BOBST and Radex

Two Swiss technology companies BOBST and Radex have entered into a joint venture arrangement.

The joint venture called Mouvent aims to refine digital printing technology and develop revolutionary new machines for a wide variety of markets.

Walder Wyss acted as adviser for setting up the joint venture in all legal aspects.

The Walder Wyss team was led by Markus Vischer (partner, corporate/M&A) and included Urs Gnos (partner, corporate/M&A), Samuel Lieberherr (associate, corporate/M&A), Vera Krüttli (associate, corporate/M&A), Linda Bieri (trainee, corporate/M&A), Thomas Meister (partner, tax) and Mélanie Giger (associate, employment).