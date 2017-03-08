Walder Wyss advises Givaudan on Activ International acquisition

Givaudan SA has acquired Activ International as part of its 2020 strategy to strengthen capabilities in natural flavour solutions to its customers. Activ offers a range of natural and organic flavours, marine extracts, seafood and vegetable-based culinary solutions to customers.

Headquartered in Bienne (Switzerland), Activ operates from locations in Somerset (New Jersey, US), Melaka (Malaysia), Mitry-Mory (Paris, France) and Arequipa (Peru).

While terms of the deal have not been disclosed, Activ’s business would have represented approximately CHF40m of incremental sales to Givaudan’s results in 2016 on a proforma basis.

Walder Wyss advised Activ on this transaction. The team was led by Luc Defferrard (partner, M&A / banking & finance) and further included Tervel Stoyanov (associate, M&A / banking & finance), Robert Desax (managing associate, tax) and Marius Breier (associate, tax).