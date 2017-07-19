Walder Wyss advises Flokk over purchase of ergonomic chairmaker Giroflex

Flokk, formerly known as Scandinavian Business Seating, a portfolio company of the Triton Fund IV, has acquired all shares in Giroflex, including all its legal entities.

Giroflex is the Swiss producer of perfectly structured, high quality and ergonomic swivel, conference and visitor chairs – seating, tailored to the human anatomy. Giroflex products are available worldwide.

Walder Wyss advised Flokk as Swiss legal adviser in this transaction and was coordinating all foreign counsels.

