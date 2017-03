Walder Wyss has acted as Swiss counsel to First Quantum Minerals, a Vancouver, British Columbia-based mining and metals company, in relation to the issuance on 22 March 2017 of Senior Notes due 2023 and 2025 for a total amount of $2.2bn (guaranteed by certain of the company’s subsidiaries, including in Switzerland).

The team was led by Tervel Stoyanov (associate, banking & finance) and Thomas Müller (partner, banking & finance) and further included Maurus Winzap (partner, tax).