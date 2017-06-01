Walder Wyss advises Evolute Group on financing round

Walder Wyss has advised Evolute Group on its Series A financing round.

The financing round amounts to CHF6m and was subscribed by investors from the financial and start-up sector.

Evolute Group is one of the largest and fastest growing providers of comprehensive technology and platform solutions for wealth and asset management in Switzerland.

As a partner for banks, asset managers with and without collective investments and family offices, Evolute offers comprehensive software solutions, compliance, legal, and risk management, as well as data operations.

The Walder Wyss team consisted of Roger Ammann (associate, finance), Alex Nikitine (partner, corporate), Janine Corti (counsel, tax), Sarah Schulthess (associate, corporate) and Fabian Glässer (associate, corporate).