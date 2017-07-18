Walder Wyss advises Defferrard & Lanz shareholders in MoneyPark deal

MoneyPark, a technology-based mortgage intermediary, has acquired Lausanne-based Defferrard & Lanz.

Defferrard & Lanz is a mortgage intermediary having a strong position in French-speaking Switzerland, while MoneyPark is primarily present in German-speaking Switzerland and Ticino.

Walder Wyss acted as adviser to the shareholders of Defferrard & Lanz. The team was led by Luc Defferrard (partner, corporate/M&A) and included Alexandre Both (counsel, corporate/M&A), Robert Desax (managing associate, tax), Laurent Schmidt (associate, corporate/M&A) and Stéphanie Junod (associate, corporate/M&A).