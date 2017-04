Walder Wyss has advised BioVersys AG, Basel, on its extended series A financing round.

The financing round amounts to CHF5.5m (£4.4m) and was subscribed by existing shareholders.

The Walder Wyss team consisted of Alexander Gutmans (partner, corporate venture capital, life sciences), Reto Vonzun (partner, corporate) and Ayesha Curmally (partner, notarial services).