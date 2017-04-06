Walder Wyss advises Avaloq as Warburg Pincus takes a stake

Avaloq, an international fintech company, agreed that Warburg Pincus should acquire a shareholding of approximately 35 per cent in Avaloq from existing shareholders. The transaction values Avaloq in excess of CHF1bn.

A joint team of Walder Wyss and Homburger advised Avaloq and its shareholders in this transaction. The Walder Wyss team was led by Markus Vischer (Partner, Corporate/M&A) and included Martin Busenhart (Partner, Tax), Janine Corti (Counsel, Tax), Dominik Hohler (Counsel, Corporate/M&A), Thiemo Sturny (Counsel, Banking & Finance), Fabienne Limacher (Associate, Tax) and Jenny Süess (Associate, Corporate/M&A).