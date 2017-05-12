Walder Wyss advises Activ Fitness on acquisition of Silhouette studios

Walder Wyss advised Activ Fitness on the acquisition of the Silhouette fitness studio.

Silhouette runs 20 fitness studios in Geneva, Vaud and Zurich, and two premium studios under the brand “Pure” in Geneva.

After the acquisition,Activ Fitness now has 63 fitness studios in three language regions and has more than 100,000 members, making it a leading provider in the Swiss fitness market.

The purchase price remains confidential.

The Walder Wyss team is led by Markus Vischer (partner, M&A/corpoorate) and includes Christian Lütolf (associate, M&A/corporate) and Ewa Szczogiel (junior associate, M&A/corporate).