Walder Wyss acts on Morval deal

Morval Vonwiller Holding SA (the Group) and Intesa Sanpaolo, one of the leading banking groups in Europe and the Italian leader in the retail, corporate and wealth management activities, have agreed the sale and purchase of the Group, including Banque Morval. The Group will benefit from the scale, scope and financial strength of Intesa Sanpaolo

Walder Wyss is acting as legal adviser to the Group and its shareholders with regards to all legal and regulatory aspects of the transaction. The team consists of Patrick W Vogel (Partner, Corporate/M&A), Hubertus Hillerström (Managing Associate, Banking & Finance), Laurent Schmidt (Associate, Corporate/M&A) and Philippe Kohler (Associate, Banking & Finance).