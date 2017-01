Zug Estates has successfully issued its first 100 million Swiss franc fixed interest bond with a 0.7 per cent coupon and a 5-year maturity.

Walder Wyss acted as legal counsel to Zug Estates on the capital market transaction.

The Walder Wyss team is being led by Alex Nikitine (partner, capital markets, M&A) and includes Sarah Schulthess (associate, capital markets, M&A) and Janine Corti (counsel, tax).