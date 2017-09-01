Vischer wins appeal against group request for Swiss bank’s financial data

The Federal Administrative Court has approved our appeal and rejected the delivery of data in course of a so called group request, in a decision dated August 25, 2017.

The Dutch tax authorities had requested the delivery of financial data, affecting a large number of customers of a Swiss bank. Although the Federal Court had previously decided that the group request as such was legitimate, we were able to convince the court that the group request did not apply to our clients.

The Federal Tax Administration has the possibility to appeal against the decision of the Federal Administrative Court.

The Vischer team was led by partner Christoph Niederer and included senior associate Beatrice Klaesi and other team members.